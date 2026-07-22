The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
2h

I laughed out loud! Just about everything this regime sends out to the public is a Trojan Horse -- empty promises ... filled with lots of bullshit, or ... explosive diarrhea.

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3h

This is great! And sad.

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