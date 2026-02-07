The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Troy Anderson's avatar
Troy Anderson
Feb 7

Thanks for keeping track and taking names. I hope the new DOJ after the criminals are out of power will have the manpower and stamina to clean house.

Reply
Share
1 reply
donna woodward's avatar
donna woodward
Feb 7Edited

A great roundup of his most flagrant corrupt acts. thank you Norm et al.

And the inclusion of the "Current Status" report is really helpful.

Reply
Share
77 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture