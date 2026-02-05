The Contrarian

Arkansas Blue
Feb 5

Until a majority of whites, millionaire athletes or not, speak out, I don't feel anything will ever change.

Robyn E
Feb 6

As long as police brutality and economic stagnation only affected brown and black Americans, white Americans didn't care. Now the GOP has unleashed institutional brutality on all Americans. The ultrawealthy have ensured that their numbers will remain limited. Inflation, job losses, and skyrocketing health costs will keep the working classes battling to stay above water. But Americans have not forgotten the US Constitution and will do our best to end the GOP descent into barbarism.

