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Wade Baynham's avatar
Wade Baynham
5h

Thank you, Jen. And I might add that we need to vote like never before-- numbers too big to rig and too real to steal.

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Lark Leonard's avatar
Lark Leonard
5h

Jen - I love your writing! Thank you. I think I am going to make a banner to hang on my front wall outside (my house is very close to our main road). It will read: AMPLIFY HOPE: VOTE! I'll hang it in early August.

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