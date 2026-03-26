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Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
5h

An Own Goal by Trump on immigration. He won on this issue promising to get rid of the worst or the worst. But he unleashed an army of storm trooper who acted with impunity and cruelty on non bad actors and USA citizens. Turned a win into a loss

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Gillian Butler's avatar
Gillian Butler
5h

During the Republican Convention of 2024, I decided to see what they were saying and changed channels to have a look. The crowd were holding signs that said "Mass Deportation Now". As an immigrant rights activist for years, I felt physically sick and had to click away. I wanted to holler at the TV, "If you all knew what mass deportation would mean for our country, you wouldn't be holding those signs." I am very very sad to have been proved right. Any child in detention is one child too many. Any death in detention is one death too many.

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