Clarity on crypto. After a massive industry lobbying effort, the phony crypto “regulation” bill did not get a majority, let alone 60 votes, for cloture. Four Republicans defected (all Dems voted no), marking a humiliating defeat for the Trump team and crypto moguls. (The New York Times summed it up, calling the defeat “a major blow to the crypto industry’s plans” and a “stinging defeat for the industry that makes it unlikely the legislation will pass anytime soon — if ever.”) Reformers successfully exposed the bill as lacking teeth, giving Donald Trump a windfall, and allowing his self-dealing to continue. A group of 18 state attorneys general argued persuasively that it would have recklessly shut down state regulation/oversight.
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