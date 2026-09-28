The Contrarian

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Mo Khan's avatar
Mo Khan
2h

So who can prosecute the people involved immediately and pull down the ads now with an apology

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bh?p51's avatar
bh?p51
1h

What can be done? We are living in a shithole dicktatorship.

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