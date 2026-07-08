The Contrarian

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Cecil Bothwell's avatar
Cecil Bothwell
1h

I continue to be amazed that the Dems get labeled “left” or “center-left” when by my memory at age 75 the party sure seems center-right. The far right has managed to drag the party in that direction year after year. I agree labels don’t much matter, except that some Dems get to pearl-clutching when modern Social Dems advocate many policies FDR would embrace.

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J Circosta's avatar
J Circosta
36m

Please send this thoughtful message to Dem leadership. People are angry about so much that’s taking the country down. Their candidates just need to be themselves, speak for themselves (not consultant- speak) & read the room. The best candidate is still the one suited to their particular district , state. Pay attention, people!

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