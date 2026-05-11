The Contrarian

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Anne's avatar
Anne
3h

It isn't just the Current Occupant; it's that whole family of grifters. One of the most enraging things I've heard recently is that Don jr. refers to the White House as "Dad's house."

What do we do to control such creatures?

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
4h

America ain't Warner Brothers, pal.

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