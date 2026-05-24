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Robert Gill's avatar
Robert Gill
34m

If only the Congressional Republicans would finally discover their collective spines and do the job they were elected to do. But none of us should hold our breath waiting for that to happen.

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Stacy1946's avatar
Stacy1946
33m

Nice to see Bibi joining the long list of smacked asses who thought they could rely on Trump. He should have heeded Kruschev's wisdom at the end of The Death of Stalin when, in answer to Kaganovitch's inquiry as to whether Malenkov could be trusted, Nikita said: "You can never trust a weak man."

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