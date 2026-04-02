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BosPhotoGuy's avatar
BosPhotoGuy
3d

That's encouraging thank you. Wouldn't it have been simpler for the SCOTUS to have just not taken the case? Was the court attempting to demonstrate that their near total immunity they gave Trump was a regrettable mistake?

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James's avatar
James
3d

Where the Roberts Star Chamber is concerned, it's pretty safe to assume the worst. Does it matter that justices seemed skeptical of the regime's arguments? Not really.

Look at it this way. With every lower court ruling to invalidate the EO, SCOTUS could simply have declined to hear the appeal and let the lower court rulings stand.

But they didn't. Why not?

I suppose they could still support the lower courts, but their track record suggests otherwise. My fear is that the radicals on the court have some tricks up their sleeves. I'm betting that they'll support Trump in part or entirely, or they'll do what they're particularly good at: issue a ruling so confusing and creating such chaos that the argument can continue.

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