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Jason's avatar
Jason
3hEdited

'Trump Is Losing Control of the Widening Conflict:

His lack of planning has left the administration with dwindling influence over the direction of the Iran war.'

These two statements are both beyond understatement. Trump is not just 'losing control' of this madness, he has not had any control since the first hours of this shockingly stupid, brazenly illegal and immoral attack.

I wish directors of 'advisory firms', like this writer, could stop saying things like ' The war has been costly, resulted in the deaths of 18 U.S. service members and wounding of hundreds, and caused vast economic damage' - without acknowledging the massive death and destruction the US/Israeli war has brought to the region.

In Iran, there have been anywhere from 3500-6000 people killed and tens of thousands injured. In Lebanon, at least 4000 people have been killed since March, tens of thousands more injured, and a million people have been made homeless by Israel's flagrantly illegal occupation. Many more have been killed across the region.

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

It looks like his only option domestically is deflection. With every horror-show "renovation" and installation of lackeys into offices of great responsibility, he hijacks our attention to the war. But the high cost of his ridiculous building projects--which he could just as easily do in the private sector without our money--only adds to tax resistance. And siccing the justice department on innocent Americans is getting awfully close to home, and the natives are getting restless.

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