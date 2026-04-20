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Robert Manz's avatar
Robert Manz
7h

This is true. China is the adult in the room. Trump makes USA look like the 250 year old child it is.

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6 replies
Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
6h

Some of the Republicans in Congress must understand this. Their own positions of privilege, however, are more important than the future of our country.

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