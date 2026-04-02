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Linda Mitchell, KCMO's avatar
Linda Mitchell, KCMO
4d

Yep. I have a new term for what is going on in this maladministration: malignant incompetence. The gleeful push to destroy everything in order to create an oligarch's paradise. Because that is what is happening.

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The Coke Brothers's avatar
The Coke Brothers
4dEdited

Fuck

-Trump

-SCOTUS

-His "cabinet" of idiots and sycophants, who managed to make the bearded theocrats in Tehran look intelligent and rational

-The GOP in congress, the biggest flock of beta wimp subservient sheep, led by iq challenged and severely closeted mike Johnson,

-All their voters, with a special mention of the manosphere, and the Latino and Arab self-coitus performers

- all the amoral and hypocritical techbroligarchs and corporate kleptocrats who bent the knee to the Antichrist - I'm looking at you, jeff bozo, tim apple, ... as well as the *immigrant nazis* muskrat and Thiel

- The Arab countries in the middle east who thought they could purchase favors and corrupted our system even more

They will all get their just desserts one way or another. Unfortunately they are taking us to hell with them

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