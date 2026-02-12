The Contrarian

Wendy horgan
Feb 12

Thank you Ms. Stone. Not only have you alerted us to the MAGA manipulation of USHMM but you have restated the original mission and why it can inform events today.

Deborah Kadin
Feb 12

As a long-time sustaining member of the USHMM, I’m horrified…including Charlie Kirk in a statement is ghastly. We have to demand clarification.

