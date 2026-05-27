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John Ranta's avatar
John Ranta
5h

Is the story that “Trump’s backing leads to Paxton victory”? Or is it that “Trump jumps on Paxton bandwagon at last minute”? would Cornyn have won if Trump supported him? I suspect not, after all, this is a Texas Republican primary - the wackiest of the wackos come out to vote.

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Dorrie Meckes's avatar
Dorrie Meckes
4h

Democrats need to get to rural areas to spread truth and facts to more people. Rural areas aren’t hearing either and remain in trumps stranglehold.

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