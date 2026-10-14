Worst timing for worst economic news. “Higher energy prices drove up inflation in the United States in September, a warning shot to President Trump ahead of midterm elections that have centered primarily on affordability concerns. The uptick in consumer prices will also keep the Federal Reserve under pressure to raise interest rates again after last month’s move,” the New York Times reported. Donald Trump insisting affordability is all a “hoax” just destroys MAGA candidates’ credibility.

The outlets Trump kicked out of the White House win a preliminary injunction prohibiting their exclusion. U.S. District court Judge Timothy J. Kelly found they will likely succeed on Due Process and First Amendment grounds. Trump’s own words show that he banned the outlets “because he believes that their reporting is generally inaccurate and biased against him … [and] there is no evidence in the record that President Trump made the decision to revoke Plaintiffs’ hard passes on national security grounds from the get-go, nor at any time has he directly stated that national security was the reason for his decision.”