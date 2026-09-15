The Contrarian

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

As for the Russian Russia Russian, that needs to be investigated now and it should have everyone seeing red 😡

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
29m

"Nichols issued his own ruling enjoining the entire rule ... finding the plot would have made it “close to impossible” to implement, therefore posing “an increased risk that a significant number of absentee or mail-in ballots will ultimately not be counted.”

THIS is how you rule on cases brought in bad faith based on malevolent intent. Take a lesson, SCOTUS, or we will school you in the next administration. Enjoy your retroactive term limits!

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