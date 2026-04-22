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Marc Panaye's avatar
Marc Panaye
6h

I clicked 'like' but I just wanted to 'agree' because only idiots 'like' what drump is doing to the US and the world.

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
6hEdited

"Burgum echoed 1990s-era shills for Big Carbon by declaring that 'CO2 was never a pollutant,' because 'plants need CO2 to survive and grow. They thrive with more CO2.'..."

"Hmmmm, yes," Master Yoda say. "Ask how much plants on Venus like atmosphere of 96% carbon dioxide at 900°. Dense it is! Like Burgum brains!....mmmm, yes!"

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