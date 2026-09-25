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Rolling Out the Red Scare Carpet

Trump’s unrequited welcome to Chinese President Xi Jinping undercuts his recent communist crusade and embarrasses the GOP.
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The Contrarian

On Thursday night, Trump rolled out the red carpet for Xi Jinping — literally — ahead of his state visit to Washington. Amidst Trump’s modern day red scare campaign, his decision to hold a state dinner in honor of Xi puts him at odds with his own words…and fellow Republicans.

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