On Thursday night, Trump rolled out the red carpet for Xi Jinping — literally — ahead of his state visit to Washington. Amidst Trump’s modern day red scare campaign, his decision to hold a state dinner in honor of Xi puts him at odds with his own words…and fellow Republicans.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Rolling Out the Red Scare Carpet
Trump’s unrequited welcome to Chinese President Xi Jinping undercuts his recent communist crusade and embarrasses the GOP.
Authors
Recent Posts