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Richard House's avatar
Richard House
4h

It was clear that the tariffs were illegal and could have been stayed by the Supreme Court pending resolution. Instead, there was no stay and the court slow walked it for nearly a year allowing this illegal accumulation of corporate wealth,

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Ann's avatar
Ann
4h

And still MAGA and crew believe that those tariffs were paid by the countries shipping stuff here. Democrats should hammer these rebates to companies hard. Companies receiving the rebates will not lower prices much, they’ll pay down debt, maybe buy back shares just like they did with their tax breaks and COVID money.

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