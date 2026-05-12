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Zelda Hester's avatar
Zelda Hester
2h

And now he is asking for one billion from taxpayers, not rich doners,

for the ballroom that nobody wants.

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
20m

"While the President remains fixated on naval blockades in the Strait of Hormuz"

... he is deflecting by spending even more of our money on painting the Reflecting Pool, overhauling a public golf course, painting an enormous office building to the tune of $7 million, ruining the Kennedy Center, building an arch that no on needs, still adding onto his failed border wall, paying for Kash Patel to get drunk and gamble in Las Vegas every weekend, using our money to cancel energy contracts that we had already funded and wasting the construction to date, firing and rehiring perfectly fine public servants, and promising to give back a whopping 18 cents worth of gas tax on the gallon that we will then repay through tariffs on something or other.

There, fixed it for ya, Jeff! And that's BEFORE we have to suffer more human casualties. But, real estate comes first.

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