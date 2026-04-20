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lazybw's avatar
lazybw
9m

Is it possible that there could be a complaint against Blanch to the Bar Association for this action?? Is this enough of a misuse of the law to be considered a reason for censure or disbarment?

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

The terrific trio does it again!

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