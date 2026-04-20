In our latest Contrarian episode, Norm Eisen, Norm Ornstein, and Jen Rubin join Harry to assess new flashpoints in Trump’s nonstop quest to escape accountability and his hasty efforts to claw free of his war in the Middle East. The group takes stock of Trump’s stumbling attempts to find a deal with Iran, which seem likely to leave the U.S. weakened and isolated. The panel also weighs the bombshell state charges against an ICE agent and the odds that Trump could name two new Supreme Court justices before year’s end.