Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
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Boy isn't that the truth! Great cartoon.
Nick, you are making his hair look way too plentiful. The latest pictures of his new rug show he needs to transplant the long hair in his neck to the top of his head. 🤣
Truth! Great cartoon!