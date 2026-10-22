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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
4hEdited

Boy isn't that the truth! Great cartoon.

Nick, you are making his hair look way too plentiful. The latest pictures of his new rug show he needs to transplant the long hair in his neck to the top of his head. 🤣

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SFears's avatar
SFears
2h

Truth! Great cartoon!

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