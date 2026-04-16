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Robert Manz's avatar
Robert Manz
4h

As a Philadelphia native whose grandparents had a summer house in Atlantic City and whose father had a colleague financial analyst who was destroyed for publishing that the casino bonds would fail, I can say that Trump’s impulsive stupidity is fueled by the knowledge that he holds the trump card - nukes. He knows he cannot fail. HE MUST BE STOPPED.

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Ivan Tufaart's avatar
Ivan Tufaart
4h

Unrealistic demands about Iran’s nuclear program with “no face-saving for the Iranian side” inevitably failed.

I know someone who used to be an attorney and as such did a lot of negotiating. She made the very astute observation that when people believe their ego-- their "face"-- is on the line they will act and negotiate against even their own interests in order to "save face". That's why good negotiators are careful to consider the ego of their opponent and always make sure they get at least a "fig leaf" or ideally some concessions that will let them save face.

Of course, Don the Con knows as much about negotiating as he knows about quantum physics.

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