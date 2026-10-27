In devastating takedown, the Ninth Circuit rejects the bogus emergency appeal from DOJ’s frivolous ballot case in California. The majority rejected on jurisdiction: “The United States’s claimed emergency, at least in part, is a self-constructed one. At least part of the delay here is attributable to the United States’s own delay in filing suit, in realizing that existing California state law governs the issuance and processing of ballots, in recognizing that California has millions of registered voters and processes ballots on a schedule aligned with that scale, and in communicating to the court its desired relief.” It got worse for the Trump regime from there.

A Trump-appointed Ninth Circuit judge delivered the hammer: “Beyond the infeasibility of and risks associated with segregating tens of thousands of ballots, Defendants also lack the ability to verify voters’ citizenship status before December 4, 2026—the deadline for counties to certify their election results to the Secretary of State. ... Plaintiff has offered no workable plan of any kind as to how the remedy it seeks could be accomplished in practice without potential catastrophic consequences to California’s ongoing election.”