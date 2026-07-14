The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
4h

" If the next Democratic administration doesn’t take note and prosecute the criminals of today to the fullest extent of the law, then that criminality is doomed to repeat itself in the future."

If only Merrick Garland had started the ball rolling earlier, we wouldn't be having this conversation. And Cohen is right: if the next Dem admin doesn't learn from that disaster, we are toast. We are truly on the cusp of a tipping point as far as inequality in America goes.

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donna woodward's avatar
donna woodward
4hEdited

"If the next Democratic administration doesn’t take note and prosecute the criminals of today to the fullest extent of the law, then that criminality is doomed to repeat itself in the future."

The Democratic Congressional leaders must be ready on Day One to hit the ground running with a list of actions they are begining THAT DAY. A list of persons to be investigated. A plan for recouping the president's irresponsible and unlawful expenditures. A plan to stop any further work on the White House grounds ir other public land. (No arches, no walkways, no heliports, and especially no ballroom.) If the Dems gain a Senate majority they must take back the power of the purse. They must have credible, effective plans they are prepared to go public with on January 3, 2027.

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