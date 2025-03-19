The Contrarian

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JMcLV's avatar
JMcLV
Mar 19, 2025

Pretty soon we'll see museums lose grants and face shutdowns for "degenerate art." A phrase which sounds better in the original German.

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Zelda Hester's avatar
Zelda Hester
Mar 19, 2025

Well Hitler liked Richard Wagner. I guess Trump will start using his favorite music, including the great 70's hit "YMCA".

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