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Paulette Lincoln-Baker's avatar
Paulette Lincoln-Baker
1h

Let's hope we have our day in November. Sending ICE into the airports is, I fear, the start of massive intimidation tactics that they will no doubt use during the midterms.

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Wade Baynham's avatar
Wade Baynham
1h

Thank you for this clarity. Thousands of Americans with vast experience in the Middle East knew this was the consequence of attacking Iran. Trump is incapable of learning from other people-- on anything, except cruelty and greed.

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