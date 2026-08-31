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Denise Wallace's avatar
Denise Wallace
3m

It so heartbreaking what this clown of a President has done to our core values. Our government is filled with people who put into action nothing but cruel goals. I fear we will never recover.

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
26m

Thanks so much for this reasoned look at an unnecessary conflict. At this point, though, Trump does not operate from a transactional standpoint on trade but a xenophobic one. Name a country that he DOES want to fairly do business with. His racism has spilled out over the edges and expanded to hatred of everyone not named Donald Trump.

It was easiest to start close to home, as he did in alienating Mexico and now our most reliable trading partner, Canada. It has nothing to do with trade and everything to do with xenophobic-driven humiliation. When you're as insecure as the poor little rich boy, everyone must be crushed in order to elevate yourself. What's funny is: that doesn't actually work. He's the same guy. You can't escape your failure, Donald.

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