Trump's Dream Deal With Iran
A cartoon by RJ Matson
RJ draws several editorial cartoons each week for his substack, e pluribus cartoonum, and for Roll Call, the newspaper of Congress and Capitol Hill. His work is widely syndicated to print newspapers by Cagle Cartoons.
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Love the cartoon, but RJ you made him look way too pretty this time.