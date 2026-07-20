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Richard France, Ph.D.'s avatar
Richard France, Ph.D.
1h

Of course it's China and nor Russia that's hacking our elections. Of course Ukraine started the war with Russia. Of course he believes Putin over our own intelligence agencies. Trump is a Russian "asset" and, according to "The Guardian" (1/29/21), he has been for decades. WHEN THE HELL ARE YOU GOING TO WAKE UP, AMERICA !!!

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Mary-Chilton van Hees's avatar
Mary-Chilton van Hees
1h

👏👏👏 Ossoff!! I’ve been waiting for more guts from our elected officials.

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