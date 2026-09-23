The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
5h

Every time "small potatoes" comes out of his lumpy face, he is showing the world he cares nothing about the dead and/or the families they leave behind as the price of his adventures. The potatoes only get huge when anything concerns him directly.

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
3h

As Tom Malinowski said on Coffee today, resupplying our munitions is going to be expensive. These warmongers can't keep hiding the line items forever. We the people are tapped out, what with yanking away health insurance, deliberately driving up the price of all purchased goods and gas, paying for Mister's endless frivolous lawsuits brought in our name, and--oh, yeah--paying TAX. We are not an endless trough, Mr. Piggy.

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