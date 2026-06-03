The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1h

First paragraph, second sentence reads: "He has no intelligence background, no national security expertise, and is utterly unfit to serve as Acting DNI."

Should read: "He has no intelligence." He's an overweight nepo baby, just like his cult leader.

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