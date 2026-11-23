The panicked regime issues a baseless edict to try to stop contractors from cooperating with congressional oversight. Incoming House Oversight Chairman Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA): “This EO desperately orders contractors to get White House permission before complying with congressional oversight. What is the White House trying to hide? Donald Trump wants to stop us from exposing the rampant waste, fraud, and corruption by his Administration, but we’re just getting started.” Contractors would be foolish to comply with a bogus order from a dying regime that will incur congressional wrath.

The worst national security scandal in a generation, the result of a corrupt president who betrays the U.S. at the drop of a hat. The Nvidia Board reinstates Jensen Huang after Trump vouched for him and even called the board(!). “The Chinese woman at the heart of the Nvidia scandal kept in contact with an official of China’s top spy agency for more than a year while she was carrying out a secret affair with Jensen Huang, according to multiple people with knowledge of U.S. intelligence reports that describe the encounters,” the New York Times reported. “[W]hen his national security adviser discussed it with him, the president downplayed the concerns and made clear he did not want to intervene in the matter. The officials said Mr. Trump regarded Mr. Huang as a valuable ally and Nvidia as essential to the health of the American economy and stock market.” Trump then lied and said no one told him.

Two retiring Republicans find their spines and summon objections about the outrageous Huang reinstatement. HuffPost: “Outgoing Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) questioned the board’s reasoning. ‘No national security risk? Based on what?’ Cornyn asked. Meanwhile, retiring Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said Nvidia was wrong to welcome back Huang, while urging congressional action.”

Defund ICE. “‘Horrific’ ICE arrests at Seattle airport jet bridge rattle passengers, fuel outrage,” the Associated Press reported. “Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, said ICE’s tactics were ‘deeply un-American’ and called for the agency’s abolition. ‘“The video is horrific and it is chilling. … We need a system of immigration enforcement and border security that is effective, ethical and humane. And ICE is not it. It is beyond reform.’”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on October 8 in Bronx, New York. (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

Abusive conduct, deaths, and serious injuries inevitably followed utter dereliction, a “catastrophic failure,” in training ICE. “The rush to hire officers and get them onto American streets came after months of pressure from the White House to increase deportations and arrests,” the New York Times reported. “[I]nspector general agents struggled to determine the rationale of department leaders in justifying the slimmed-down training.” Maybe they wanted untrained thugs on the streets?

An excellent explainer on the implications of the International Court of Justice ruling on genocide. Philippe Sands explained the standard wasn’t “lowered,” as defenders of war criminals claim. “Taking into account the pattern of conduct, is genocidal intent the only inference that could reasonably be drawn from the acts in question? The court concluded that it was. In meticulous detail, it examined the evidence before it and considered Myanmar’s arguments that it was possible to reasonably infer other intentions, namely counterinsurgency operations, forcible displacement and punishment.” That is a tough but real-world standard that should alarm apologists for mass killing and expulsion.

The ICJ ruling has far-reaching implications. “What should worry Israel is how closely Myanmar’s arguments resemble those it has made in response to accusations of genocide. According to experts, this does not mean that the court will necessarily rule in a few years that Israel’s actions in Gaza also amount to genocide,” Haaretz reported. “Nevertheless, even a preliminary reading of the ruling suggests that, by all accounts, Israel’s legal position has been significantly weakened by the judgment against Myanmar.”

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Who could have imagined Donald Trump would overhype an industry in which he and his cronies were heavily invested? “The surging stock market of 2026 capsized Friday, wiping out gains for the year in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite while the broad S&P 500 and the Dow entered correction territory, meaning they have declined 10% from recent peaks,” NBC reported. “The dramatic sell off is raising fresh fears about the viability of the AI investment.” Anthropic’s IPO crashed, and the NASDAQ lost an entire year’s gain on Friday.

Thank goodness for Europe. “The continent’s endurance in supporting Ukraine has surprised even its supporters,” The Economist reported. “For years suspicions have abounded that ‘war fatigue’ was about to sap the continent’s resolve. (Ukrainians, plenty fatigued, do not alas have the luxury of deciding they have had enough.) And yet look who keeps showing up to help, even as America has at times seemed to put more pressure on Ukraine than Russia. ... Unity of purpose is perhaps unsurprising among EU countries fearful that they might be next on President Vladimir Putin’s menu if Ukraine loses.” It helps that Putin lapdog Donald Trump is an addled, feckless blowhard whom the EU detests.

The Justice Department gets slapped down again. “The federal judge presiding over the wreckage of the ‘Broadview Six’ case on Friday smacked down a request from the Justice Department, hours after it accused her of acting as ‘investigator and prosecutor’ and said a neutral third party should be brought in ahead of a potentially explosive Dec. 2 hearing,” the Chicago Sun Times reported. “U.S. District Judge April Perry rejected the feds’ claim that she is acting as a prosecutor. Rather, she said the U.S. Supreme Court has made clear that judges have ‘inherent’ power to determine if someone has committed a fraud on the court.”

Another judge blocked Trump’s ‌proposed triumphal arch, slamming it as a “rushed job.” Reuters reported: “During a court hearing, US District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, said she would issue an injunction indefinitely blocking the proposed 250-foot (76-meter) arch near Arlington National Cemetery from moving forward.” Citing “⁠multiple defects in the federal government’s analysis of the economic and environmental impact of the project,” the judge’s ruling comes after Trump’s defeats on the Kennedy Center, the Reflecting Pool, and the East Potomac Golf Links.

This would be a victory for corruption fighting. “Retiring Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) is holding up Eric Ueland, President Trump’s nominee to lead the Government Accountability Office (GAO), which serves as Congress’s watchdog for the executive branch, over concerns about Ueland’s independence,” The Hill reported. In insisting Ueland not be included in a bloc of nominees, Tillis thinks “there may be enough senators with similar concerns about Ueland to block his confirmation altogether.”