The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
4h

Unfortunately, the vast majority of military service members and veterans vote for him and his ilk.

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Violet Hunter's avatar
Violet Hunter
3h

Next there will be an EO preserving air time for UFC championships and mandating that anyone caught not watching them shall be sent to a re-education camp🤠

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