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KnockKnockGreenpeace
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Talk about overqualified for the job, Mr. O'Neill. Your analysis is necessarily focused on the real world and what might be behind the impulsive actions of an opportunist, while President Doesn't Fire on All Cylinders only enters that world briefly and infrequently. At least your readers now understand the value of allowing an enemy nation to profit from diesel we don't need and that won't significantly change gas prices (no value, that is). Meanwhile, the only thing the rest of the world sees is a man with no strategic skill screaming, "I'm weak! KICK ME."

I'm not sure who is more terrified, you who knows more, or me who knows less.

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