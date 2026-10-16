Donald Trump’s war and tariffs and deficits = new inflation highs. “US wholesale inflation jumped in September to its highest level in more than four years, marking the second hotter-than-expected inflation reading this week and adding to concerns about the economy just weeks before the midterm elections,” CNN reported. “The Producer Price Index rose 1.3% from the month before and 6.3% from the year before, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Thursday morning. It’s a sharp upswing from August when wholesale prices rose 0.5% to an annual rate of 5.6%.”

The DOJ is desperately trying to suppress voting, discredit expected losses. Former Maricopa County, Arizona, Recorder Stephen Richer took apart DOJ’s letter making unsubstantiated allegation of noncitizens on California’s voting rolls, noting possible violations of the Supreme Court’s order in the SAVE case, and reminding the Trump regime “voter roll–wide citizenship checks within 90 days of the election … would violate the NVRA [National Voter Registration Act].” DOJ’s suit is a last gasp of a losing, corrupt regime.