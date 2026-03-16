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Science Curmudgeon's avatar
Science Curmudgeon
7h

tRump takes advice from Putin. How is the closure of Hormuz bad for Putin?

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Barbara B's avatar
Barbara B
7hEdited

Now trump says the war will end when “i feel it in my bones.”

His feelings, wherever located, have proven to be poor advisors.

Hegseth has no idea how to be SECDEF. He doubtless encouraged Donnie to go with his gut instead of listening to everyone else.

Illegal and stupid orders were issued that should have been disobeyed.

This is criminal malpractice of governing.

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