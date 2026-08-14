The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Chris Fabel's avatar
Chris Fabel
43m

I'll "amen" that!

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Noah Dowd's avatar
Noah Dowd
1hEdited

"The strategy has continued to devolve."

Love the word choice here. "Devolve" instead of evolve. Brilliant!

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