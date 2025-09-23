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Richard Hennick's avatar
Richard Hennick
Sep 24, 2025

I would dearly love to see a US version of the former British series "Spitting Image". (From the 1980s, but still available on their YouTube channel.)

After all, so many members of the Trump administration are puppets and caricatures already.

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Nan Reiner's avatar
Nan Reiner
Sep 24, 2025

"Disney’s decision to bring Kimmel back likely had more to do with the thousands of people who canceled their Disney+ subscriptions than with the corporation’s commitment to the First Amendment."

Methinks "likely" is an understatement.

Now, America, let's do CBS/Paramount for sacking Colbert. Delayed censorship merits an undelayed reaction.

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