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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
3d

While millions of us rejoice at Judge Leon's punctuation and reasoning, what are we to do when the Beast just goes 'fuck you' and the bulldozers, rebar and vulgarity all continue unabated? Only bailiffs can enforce a judgment by throwing somebody in the clapper on the spot -- and their paychecks are signed by...guess who? Todd Blanche's DOJ!

Months ago, Judge Luttig pointed out this grotesque situation that nobody ever really thought much about before. What happens when the Bailiff walks up to the White House and yells "COME OUT WITH YOUR HANDS UP"?

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donna woodward's avatar
donna woodward
3d

Many thanks and bravos to Judge Leon!! !!!! This is just the kind of straight talk we need to hear from members of Congress and from foreign leaders. !!!!!

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