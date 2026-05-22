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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
8hEdited

The sole, cold comfort we can all take right now is that Republicans are doing a wonderful job of slitting their own wrists, chewing at their own faces, getting out of dodge, tucking tail just the when the moment calls for a sheriff --- all by their little selves, bless their little cultified hearts!

Let's figure out ways to keep them in self-destruct mode faster than Lindsey Graham can grope his way toward a fainting couch.

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Johan
8h

I want this to be true. I live in Europe, my daughter will hold an EU passport, and I have chosen this continent precisely because it still runs on rules rather than whim. But this piece is a love letter, and love letters make poor strategy documents.

The flattering version omits the bill. Europe found its nerve because it had no choice, not because it discovered virtue. The defense buildup is real, but it is being funded by debt and by squeezing the same welfare states that produce those long life expectancies and happy populations the column celebrates. You cannot spend the peace dividend twice. Europe is now learning that its democratic resilience was always partly an American subsidy, and the invoice has arrived. That is a harder, more honest story than “undaunted.”

The same nationalism the piece congratulates Europe for resisting is polling first or second in France, runs Italy, and is climbing in Germany. Brussels held the line this cycle. The electorates underneath it are drifting toward exactly the model the column says Europe rejected.

Applebaum’s rule of law and separation of powers are not a European character trait. They are a fragile, contested settlement, and treating them as a finished achievement is how you lose them.

Salute the EU for stepping into the breach, fine. But a continent congratulating itself for being undaunted has stopped counting how many of its own voters are already on the other train.

I will say though, I am cautiously optimistic.

Johan 🐌

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