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LiverpoolFCfan's avatar
LiverpoolFCfan
8hEdited

“Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker this month moved to suspend data center tax incentives after lawmakers in his state failed to do so.”

Exactly. Why are taxpayers subsidizing data centers? Filthy rich tech companies should pay for their own infrastructure.

And how many of these data centers have already been built? And where? And under what conditions?

There seems to be a lot of secrecy as to how these centers will affect their local communities in terms of rising energy costs, possible water pollution, and only a handful of new jobs created.

We need far more transparency and community input into these structures than we are getting right now.

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Thomas Moore's avatar
Thomas Moore
8h

Living in Northern Virginia, the largest concentration of data centers in the planet, I see first hand what a blight data centers are on the suburban landscape and our natural environment. Given that data center developers knew from the start that they had to lie to residents about what they were doing and buy off politicians and homeowners tells you that they knew from the start that this development would be opposed. Now they are talking about putting installations in space, out of our reach, although you can find an article in the NYT today about all the space junk falling out of the sky and how it can be difficult to obtain accountability from the people who put this stuff up there. The issue of tech lords and other oligarchs thinking they can do whatever they want -- the faster they move the more they can get away with breaking -- is a bigger issue than data centers or AI. We need government that represents ordinary people, not the monied interests.

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