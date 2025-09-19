The Contrarian

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Lucy Hornstein's avatar
Lucy Hornstein
Sep 19, 2025

Super minor point of correction: the firebombing happened later that evening when the governor and his family were upstairs in bed. Gd only knows what would have happened had the attack actually occurred during the seder. He's my governor, though, and I agree heartily with everything else you said!

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William Padgett's avatar
William Padgett
Sep 19, 2025

Here we go again, acronym scrabble: ANTIFA : Another Name Trump Invented For Activists

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