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donna woodward's avatar
donna woodward
Oct 10, 2025

Congratulations to Maria Corina Machado for being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for standing up to a dictator. The Nobel Committee's remarks in describing why she was chosen explain eloquently why a certain American president wasn't considered worthy of this prize. He'll never understand why character matters--or even what it is.

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Tris Barber's avatar
Tris Barber
Oct 10, 2025

Thank you! What a beautiful way to start the day!!

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