The Contrarian

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Sandi's avatar
Sandi
36m

Thank goodness for these lower court judges! May they continue to be shining lights in all this darkness!!

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Linda Mitchell, KCMO's avatar
Linda Mitchell, KCMO
25m

We cannot survive with only lower court justices on board. I would feel more confident if they started holding the Felon's minions in contempt and arrest their arses.

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