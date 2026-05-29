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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
3h

There are too many of us still alive who fought the first big fight in the Sixties for the reimposition of Jim Crow to succeed for long.

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Judy Swift's avatar
Judy Swift
3h

This is the moment, to say loudly and clearly, who we are and what we stand for as Americans. We will NOT go back.

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