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Terry Carrilio's avatar
Terry Carrilio
6h

Excellent summation of the bind these selfish, unprepared goons have put us in. But it brings front and center a confusion I can't resolve: How can so many men and women( i.e.House Representatives and Senators) who have taken an oath to preserve our laws and civic understandings REPEATEDLY abdicate their sworn stewardship and support the policies and actions of people who are, at a minimum, incompetent, and even worse, are observable criminals and grifters?!!! It boggles the mind.

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Nancy W's avatar
Nancy W
6h

Once again, Jen, excellent journalism: thanks for keeping us informed...

from a very impressed Contrarian subscriber.

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