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Lark Leonard's avatar
Lark Leonard
5h

This is the very heart of what needs to happen, right now. Thank you, Jen. The public, the larger public, needs to see - with no veils - the deterioration of our leadership.

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Nanny C's avatar
Nanny C
5h

Thank goodness for truth seeking and reporting journalists! Appreciate you ☺️

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